Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Get Immunic alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Immunic

Immunic Price Performance

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Immunic has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $116.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.07.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Immunic will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Immunic in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Immunic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Immunic by 1,143.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.