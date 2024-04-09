Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 84,502 shares during the quarter. IDEX accounts for 1.9% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $475,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in IDEX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in IDEX by 2.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 7.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in IDEX by 3.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.00.

IDEX Price Performance

IDEX stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $241.58. 254,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,847. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $246.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.58.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

