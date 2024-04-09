Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,135,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,610,157 shares during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP makes up approximately 1.1% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $275,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 316.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

NYSE SBS traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $16.94. 566,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,865. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

