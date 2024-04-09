Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $233,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after buying an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $763,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $428,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,233.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $32.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,336.60. The stock had a trading volume of 95,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,480. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,261.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,162.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The company had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.10 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.