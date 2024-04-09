Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,032,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149,283 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for 1.3% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.65% of Republic Services worth $335,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,923. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.37. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.81 and a 12-month high of $192.57. The firm has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

