Inchcape (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) and Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Head-To-Head Survey

Inchcape (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Get Free Report) and Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Inchcape and Rush Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inchcape 0 0 0 0 N/A Rush Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rush Enterprises has a consensus target price of $51.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.62%. Given Rush Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rush Enterprises is more favorable than Inchcape.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inchcape N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rush Enterprises $7.93 billion 0.52 $347.05 million $4.14 12.68

This table compares Inchcape and Rush Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Rush Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Inchcape.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.0% of Inchcape shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inchcape and Rush Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inchcape N/A N/A N/A Rush Enterprises 4.38% 18.44% 8.32%

Summary

Rush Enterprises beats Inchcape on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle. The company also offers new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance products. In addition, it provides equipment installation and repair, parts installation, and paint and body repair services; new vehicle pre-delivery inspection, truck modification, and natural gas fuel system installation services, body, chassis upfitting, and component installation services; and vehicle telematics products, as well as sells new and used trailers, and tires for use on commercial vehicles. The company serves regional and national fleets, corporations, local and state governments, and owner-operators. It operates a network of centers located in the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Ontario. Rush Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

