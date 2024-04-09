indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock Price Up 4.3%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.06. Approximately 289,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,432,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

INDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 million. Equities analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $60,465.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,447. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $60,465.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,750 shares in the company, valued at $479,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,491 shares of company stock valued at $730,936. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

