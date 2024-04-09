InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.20

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 1350571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

Several research firms have commented on INMD. UBS Group lifted their price target on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.77 million. InMode had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 40.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the third quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in InMode during the first quarter worth $41,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the third quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in InMode during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

