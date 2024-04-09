InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

INMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

INMD traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,002,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,134. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70. InMode has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.77 million. InMode had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 40.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in InMode by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 753,026 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 28,446 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in InMode by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,589,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $49,448,000 after acquiring an additional 584,655 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in InMode by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,928 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 51,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

