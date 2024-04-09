InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Shares Up 4.6%

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) shot up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.33. 2,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 22,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of InnovAge from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 386.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 690.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,674 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 20.5% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,402,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 238,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

