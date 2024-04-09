Insider Buying: Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) CEO Purchases 526,315 Shares of Stock

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) CEO Clifford Starke acquired 526,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FLGC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. 796,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,205. Flora Growth Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $949,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Flora Growth by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 988,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 393,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flora Growth by 1,037.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 568,273 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Flora Growth to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products.

