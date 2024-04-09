Insider Selling: Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.2 %

BKR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.19. 3,373,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,176,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.71. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,274,000 after buying an additional 365,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,391,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,984,000 after buying an additional 495,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $551,555,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,881,000 after buying an additional 2,316,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,157,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,709,000 after buying an additional 383,995 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.87.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

