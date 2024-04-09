Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CFO Sells 705 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Moderna Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $6.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.60. 8,939,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355,187. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Moderna by 71.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 953.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth about $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 37.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.49.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

