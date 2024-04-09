Insider Selling: Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Insider Sells 3,150 Shares of Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NOG traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.86. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.98.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $543.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Northern Oil and Gas

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.