Insider Selling: Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Major Shareholder Sells 11,638 Shares of Stock

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Beaver Hollow Wellness, Llc sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $145,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 437,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Beaver Hollow Wellness, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Beaver Hollow Wellness, Llc sold 7,500 shares of Servotronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $91,875.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Beaver Hollow Wellness, Llc sold 600 shares of Servotronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $7,398.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Beaver Hollow Wellness, Llc sold 12,362 shares of Servotronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $155,019.48.

Servotronics Stock Performance

SVT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. 231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,357. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.63. Servotronics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $14.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Servotronics

Servotronics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Servotronics had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Servotronics during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its stake in Servotronics by 93.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 88,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 42,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Servotronics by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 51,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

About Servotronics

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

