Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $20,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WLFC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.60. 1,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,387. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average is $46.48. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $114.28 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WLFC shares. TheStreet downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4,079.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

