Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,493 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.8% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.04. 53,460,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,310,680. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $160.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

