Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,687 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Intel makes up 2.2% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 46,828 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Intel by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 29,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,787,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,545,859. The firm has a market cap of $162.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.30. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

