Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $6,334,000. Busey Bank acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 32,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,070,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.7 %

ICE opened at $136.89 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.19.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Elizabeth Kathryn King sold 3,783 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $499,469.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,491 shares of company stock worth $21,454,204. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

