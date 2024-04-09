International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.53

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.53 and last traded at $55.96, with a volume of 37852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.93.

Separately, StockNews.com raised International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

International Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.94.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $211.03 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 42.45%.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.63. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Insider Activity at International Bancshares

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312,245 shares in the company, valued at $71,149,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,020,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,434,000 after acquiring an additional 444,674 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 777.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 51,627 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1,035.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 101,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 92,722 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 570,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,709,000 after acquiring an additional 62,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

