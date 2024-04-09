Internet Computer Tops One Day Trading Volume of $146.20 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for $17.22 or 0.00024344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $7.96 billion and approximately $146.20 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00068575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00010778 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00015691 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 517,299,312 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,277,429 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

