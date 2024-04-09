inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

inTEST Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE INTT opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. inTEST has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $160.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in inTEST by 329.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in inTEST by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in inTEST by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 38,184 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in inTEST by 21.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in inTEST by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

