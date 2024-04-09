Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 4.2% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $56,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.00.

Intuit Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of INTU stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $644.09. The stock had a trading volume of 847,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,153. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $400.22 and a twelve month high of $671.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.45, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $647.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $593.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

