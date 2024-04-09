Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $386.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.15 billion, a PE ratio of 76.92, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $387.59 and a 200 day moving average of $338.22. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $252.04 and a one year high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.70.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

