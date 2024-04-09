Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $388.25. 427,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,162. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.04 and a 12 month high of $403.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.59 and a 200 day moving average of $338.22. The stock has a market cap of $137.62 billion, a PE ratio of 76.92, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.70.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

