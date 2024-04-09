Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.93

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.93 and last traded at $19.86, with a volume of 119233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 20,162 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 352.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

