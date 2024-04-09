Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,118,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 881% from the previous session’s volume of 419,701 shares.The stock last traded at $37.94 and had previously closed at $38.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,352,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,407,000 after acquiring an additional 294,637 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,626 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,225,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,952,000 after acquiring an additional 138,691 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.