Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Position Trimmed by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 296,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,915 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.06.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

