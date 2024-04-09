Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $35,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $440.47. 19,933,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,501,895. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $309.89 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $436.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.87.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

