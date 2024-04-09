Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Bought by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,666 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OMFL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 520,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,768,000 after purchasing an additional 37,528 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,125,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS OMFL traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $54.33. The company had a trading volume of 318,973 shares. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.2461 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.