Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Bought by White Pine Investment CO

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2024

White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFLFree Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,666 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OMFL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 520,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,768,000 after purchasing an additional 37,528 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,125,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS OMFL traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $54.33. The company had a trading volume of 318,973 shares. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.2461 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.