Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,239 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 611,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,412,000 after buying an additional 114,465 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,172,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,769,000 after buying an additional 82,210 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 789,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,195,000 after purchasing an additional 416,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 675,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,711,000 after purchasing an additional 285,711 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of OMFL opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.2461 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

