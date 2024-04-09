Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Shockwave Medical (SWAV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) recently:

4/8/2024 – Shockwave Medical had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CL King.

4/8/2024 – Shockwave Medical had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $361.00.

4/8/2024 – Shockwave Medical had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $270.00.

4/8/2024 – Shockwave Medical had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $285.00.

4/5/2024 – Shockwave Medical had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

4/5/2024 – Shockwave Medical was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/5/2024 – Shockwave Medical had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $263.00.

4/5/2024 – Shockwave Medical had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/2/2024 – Shockwave Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2024 – Shockwave Medical is now covered by analysts at CL King. They set a “buy” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Shockwave Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Shockwave Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Shockwave Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $260.00 to $286.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Shockwave Medical was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

NASDAQ SWAV traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,578,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 84.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 10.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.75 and a 200 day moving average of $220.89. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $331.58.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total transaction of $2,175,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,692,592.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Shockwave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 3,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.76, for a total value of $782,562.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,704.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $2,175,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,692,592.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,813 shares of company stock worth $25,938,579 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

