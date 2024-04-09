Investors Purchase High Volume of Intel Call Options (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 317,227 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 30% compared to the typical volume of 244,084 call options.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,723,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,392,945. Intel has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $161.43 billion, a PE ratio of 96.00, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 23.8% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,619 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $277,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 43,890 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 11.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,913 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 17,628.5% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 35,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

