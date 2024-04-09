Investors Purchase High Volume of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Put Options (BATS:MTUM)

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,691 put options on the company. This is an increase of 121% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,573 put options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the period.

Shares of MTUM stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.09. 618,465 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.87.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

