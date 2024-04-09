IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,342,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 317,469 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up about 1.2% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $309,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in IQVIA by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on IQV shares. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.6 %

IQV traded up $3.83 on Tuesday, reaching $245.33. 548,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,440. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

