Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

IRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.55. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $588,538.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $588,538.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $150,053.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 208,324 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,857.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,642 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

