iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Agincourt Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,075,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,929,004. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.48. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

