iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Stake Lowered by Optas LLC

Optas LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,099 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF accounts for 1.0% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Optas LLC owned 0.39% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,888,980,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 392.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000.
Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $44.09. 46,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,903. The company has a market cap of $967.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53.
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
