iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,481 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 760,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after buying an additional 27,834 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 595,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after buying an additional 34,022 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after buying an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 360,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,184 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 309,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 23,167 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDP opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $25.06.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

