iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.36. The company had a trading volume of 891,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,125. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

