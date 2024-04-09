iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Stock Holdings Reduced by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises about 1.0% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

INDA traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $52.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,390,236 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

