iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,065,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,143,419 shares.The stock last traded at $39.20 and had previously closed at $39.26.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

