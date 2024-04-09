iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 228.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983,799 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.13% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $37,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 69,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVLU stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $28.39. 88,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,610. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

