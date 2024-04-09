iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,868,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,265 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.88% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $119,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EWJ opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $72.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.13 and a 200-day moving average of $64.58.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

