iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.12

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.12 and last traded at $70.71, with a volume of 129003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.57.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 77,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 310.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 147,369 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

