iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 362.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EWW stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,004. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.61.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

