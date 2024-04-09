iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.09

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.09 and last traded at $45.07, with a volume of 25248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.92.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 68.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Amundi acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

