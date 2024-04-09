iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

USMV stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,837 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.68.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

