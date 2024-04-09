iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $187.09. 618,465 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.87. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

