iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) is B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $7,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.23. 133,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,246. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $136.24 and a 52-week high of $197.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

